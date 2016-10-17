Oct 17 Shen Zhen Mindata Holdings Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 140 million yuan to 141.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (2.8 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 135.3 million yuan to 136.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1VdJZH

