Oct 17 Nanhua Instruments Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by 18 percent to 10 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 22 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 24.5 million yuan

* Comments that decreased operating income is the main reason for the forecast

