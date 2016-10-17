Oct 17 Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 15 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 50.2 million yuan

* Comments that gain on sales of 100 percent stake in Zhangzhou-based automobile company is the main reason for the forecast

