Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 95 percent to 125 percent, or to be 126.9 million yuan to 146.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 65.1 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment on new products and sales channel optimization, as well as financial result consolidation of newly merged companies are the main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lgeD3L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)