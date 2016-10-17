Oct 17 Shenzhen Shenbao Industrial Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 26 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 8.2 million yuan

* Comments that consolidation of financial result of new subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

