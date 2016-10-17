Oct 17 Chinadive Watersports Inc :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -9.4 percent to 8.7 percent, or to be 20 million to 24 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 22.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EEJSPg

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)