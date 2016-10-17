UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Chinadive Watersports Inc :
* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -9.4 percent to 8.7 percent, or to be 20 million to 24 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 22.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EEJSPg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources