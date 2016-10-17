Oct 17 Minsheng Holdings Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be about 9.8 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 18.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P4O2mY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)