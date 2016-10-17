UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Minsheng Holdings Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be about 9.8 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 18.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P4O2mY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources