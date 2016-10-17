Oct 17 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be about 108.3 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 1.4 million yuan

* Comments that lawsuit impacting, decreased sales of tomato business, and increased investment in liquor sales business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/l2rdri

