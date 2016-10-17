Oct 17 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 1 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (8.4 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of electronic business, and decreased raw material costs are the main reasons for the outlook

