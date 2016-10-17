Oct 17 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co., LTD :

* Sees net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 15 million yuan to 20 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (39.5 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/slqnLw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)