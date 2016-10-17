Oct 17 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
and partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said
the U.S. health regulator has placed a clinical hold on a
mid-stage study of their experimental drug for chronic lower
back pain.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed the hold
after observing a case of a type of joint inflammation in an
advanced osteoarthritis patient, who was given a high dose of
the drug, fasinumab.
Following the FDA decision, Regeneron has completed an
unplanned interim review of data and has stopped dosing
patients, the company said on Monday.
Fasinumab is also in development for use in osteoarthritis
pain.
