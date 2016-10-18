Oct 18 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 1,646.8 million yuan to 1,921.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1,372.3 million yuan

* Comments that sales scale expansion is the main reason for the outlook

