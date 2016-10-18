Oct 18 Iflytek Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent , or to be 425.3 million yuan to 637.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 425.3 million yuan

* Comments that development of voice services business and optimized industrial distribution as well as increased R & D investment are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hu93nB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)