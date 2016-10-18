Oct 18 Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit of 2016 to increase by about 50 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 168.6 million yuan

* Comments that subsidiary's increased operating income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VBYNnW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)