UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 18 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd :
* Says its top shareholder, Nanning Zhenning Property Operation Company Ltd's stake in co will be diluted to 35.58 percent from 42.20 percent
* Says a Guangxi-based rural investment group firm will raise stake in co to 10.82 percent up from 0 percent
* Says Guangxi Xinfazhan Communications Group will raise stake in co to 4.86 percent up from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9scJIa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources