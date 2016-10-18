CORRECTED-Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct
DUBAI, Jan 29 Viva Kuwait reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.
Oct 18 Beijing Jingxi Culture&Tourism Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into contract to sell hotel unit to a Hangzhou investment firm, at 580.8 million yuan
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 28 The U.S. technology industry, a major employer of foreign workers, hit back on Saturday at President Donald Trump's sudden executive order on immigration, with some leaders calling it immoral and un-American.