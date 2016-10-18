BRIEF-Jordan Mortgage Refinance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Oct 18 Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 120 million yuan to 130 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 1.2 million yuan
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago