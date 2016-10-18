Oct 18 Tongding Interconnection Information Co., Ltd. :

* Says it amended the acquisition price for two technology firms to 1.08 billion yuan from 1.48 billion yuan

* Says it cut private placement size to up to 447 million yuan from 972 million yuan, for fund raising

* Says previous plan disclosed on June 7

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5QeCxb

