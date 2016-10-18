Oct 18 Hefei Fengle Seed. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 59 million yuan to a loss of 79 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 48.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7DeYjQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)