BRIEF-Jordan Mortgage Refinance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Oct 18 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 151.6 percent to 177.4 percent, or to be 4 million yuan to 6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 7.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QhIYXs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago