Oct 18 Zensho Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to raise stake in Gunma-based firm, which is engaged in food supermarket and delicatessen business, to 97.1 percent from 0 percent

* Says the stake acquisition price is 12.43 billion yen

* Says the acquisition effective on Nov. 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WkqpGQ

