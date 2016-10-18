Oct 18 Dalian Friendship Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 238.6 percent to 244.2 percent, or to be a loss of 148 million yuan to a loss of 154 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 106.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NqMEXl

