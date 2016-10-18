UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 18 BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED :
* Says its stock will begin trading on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, under the symbol "3548.T"
* The company will offer 4.2 million new shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,120 yen per share, or 8.9 billion yen
* Says subscription period from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 and payment date on Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/L7MK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources