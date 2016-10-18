Oct 18 Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 232.7 percent to 299.5 percent, or to be a loss of 32.3 million yuan to a loss of 48.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 24.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tSo5Fb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)