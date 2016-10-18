Oct 18 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 35 percent to 45 percent, or to be 31.1 million to 36.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 56.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mIUOlv

