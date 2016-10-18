Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 18 Air Water Inc :
* Says it enters into business and capital alliance contract with Ci Medical Co Ltd, on Oct. 18, for medical related business field expansion
* Co will buy 39.9 percent stake of shares in Ci Medical at 9.60 billion yen on Oct. 21
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3544 ; hsvp.com/3545
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)