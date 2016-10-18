BRIEF-Jordan Mortgage Refinance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Oct 18 Huatai Securities :
* Says it completed issuing 2016 1st tranche corporate bonds of 5 billion yuan with a term of five years on Oct. 14
* Says the interest rate is 3.3 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PjcITM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago