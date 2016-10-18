BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
Oct 18 East Money Information Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest HK$54 million ($6.96 million) to set up futures unit in Hong Kong
* Says it plans to boost brokerage unit's capital by HK$140 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dxhS36; bit.ly/2dok4ql
($1 = 7.7576 Hong Kong dollars)
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.