Oct 18 East Money Information Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest HK$54 million ($6.96 million) to set up futures unit in Hong Kong

* Says it plans to boost brokerage unit's capital by HK$140 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dxhS36; bit.ly/2dok4ql

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7576 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)