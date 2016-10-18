Oct 18 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 26.2 percent y/y at 328.3 million yuan ($48.74 million)

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund three property projects

* Says controlling shareholder plans to buy about 47 million shares in the company in eight months starting Oct 24, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eqkHSA; bit.ly/2eB5rpz; bit.ly/2dY8fdd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7363 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)