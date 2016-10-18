BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
Oct 18 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 26.2 percent y/y at 328.3 million yuan ($48.74 million)
* Says it aims to raise up to 3.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund three property projects
* Says controlling shareholder plans to buy about 47 million shares in the company in eight months starting Oct 24, 2016
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.