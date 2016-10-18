Oct 18 Shandong Tyan Home :

* Says it will use $9.8 million to jointly set up a company named Tiandi International Mining Co., Limited in Hong Kong

* Says Tiandi International Mining Co., Limited with registered capital of $20 million will be engaged in development of mineral resources

* Says it will hold 49 percent stake in Tiandi International Mining Co., Limited

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QjRwmp

