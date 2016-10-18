BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars
Oct 18 Shandong Tyan Home :
* Says it will use $9.8 million to jointly set up a company named Tiandi International Mining Co., Limited in Hong Kong
* Says Tiandi International Mining Co., Limited with registered capital of $20 million will be engaged in development of mineral resources
* Says it will hold 49 percent stake in Tiandi International Mining Co., Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QjRwmp
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QjRwmp
FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.