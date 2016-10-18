BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
Oct 18 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 180 million yuan ($26.72 million) in health industry firm
* Says controlling shareholder plans to reduce 90-130 million shares in the company in six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dknfUS; bit.ly/2egwrrj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7372 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.