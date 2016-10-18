Oct 18 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to 180 million yuan ($26.72 million) in health industry firm

* Says controlling shareholder plans to reduce 90-130 million shares in the company in six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dknfUS; bit.ly/2egwrrj

