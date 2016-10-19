Oct 19 Global Infotech Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Oct. 25 for H1 of 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 26 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9NdSGH

