UPDATE 1-Trust banks plan to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal
* Suits comes as Toshiba grapples with fresh writedown crisis
Oct 19 Global Infotech Co Ltd :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Oct. 25 for H1 of 2016
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 26 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9NdSGH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Suits comes as Toshiba grapples with fresh writedown crisis
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning after a stronger yen weakened export sentiment, while financial companies tumbled after data showed the US economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: