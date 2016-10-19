UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 19 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd :
* Says it cuts private placement size to 1.29 billion yuan from 1.3 billion yuan previously, to fund share subscription of Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank's new issues
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G7NMPj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources