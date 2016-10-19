Oct 19 Daheng New Epoch Technology Inc :

* Says net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 4.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 8.8 million yuan

* Says decreased investment profit is the main reason

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J8wRt0

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)