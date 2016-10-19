Oct 19 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 281 percent to 289 percent, or to be 66 million to 69 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 36.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XqlBaQ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)