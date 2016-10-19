Oct 19 Boomsense Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 937.6 percent to 965.83 percent, or to be a loss of 44.5 million to a loss of 46 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 5.3 million yuan

