Oct 19 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 168.5 percent to 196.7 percent, or to be 133 million to 147 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 49.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7UsV45

