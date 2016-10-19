Oct 19 NanHua Bio-medicine :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 34 percent to 72.2 percent, or to be a loss of 14 million yuan to a loss of 18 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 10.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oVUU4Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)