Oct 19 Donlinks International Investment

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 108.2 percent, or to be 19 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 232.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vVHr52

