Oct 19 Sharp Corp :

* Says the co's unit Sharp Electronics Corporation decided to pay $205,748 in total to Great Lakes Reinsurance SE and State Farm Fire & Casualty Company as settlement

* Says Great Lakes Reinsurance SE and State Farm Fire & Casualty Company filed lawsuit against the co's unit and General Electric Company, claiming the co's air-conditioner product caused fire accident

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VfS4Kt

