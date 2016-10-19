Oct 19 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 252.6 million yuan to 322.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 140.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9wRzqd

