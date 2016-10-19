Oct 19 AVIT Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 1,070 percent to 1,100 percent, or to be a loss of 13.3 million to a loss of 13.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 1.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pDTCRH

