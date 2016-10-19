HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 9:12 P.M. EST/0212 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Oct 19 Tande Co Ltd
* Says it plans to launch asset-backed securities plan worth up to 440 million yuan ($65.29 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dmF8m7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7394 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Jan 30 Australia shares saw broad-based losses on Monday after three sessions of gains as news of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries put investors on the back foot.
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos