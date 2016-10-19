Oct 19 Hangzhou CNCR-IT Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 190 percent to 220 percent, or to be 68.9 million to 76 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 23.7 million yuan

