Oct 19 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 33.2 million to 46.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 66.4 million yuan

