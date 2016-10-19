HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 9:12 P.M. EST/0212 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Oct 19 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue new units via public offerings and to raise 9.56 billion yen in total, with subscription period from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, payment date on Oct. 26 and transaction date on Oct. 27
* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement and to raise 462.1 million yen, with subscription date on Nov. 11 and payment date on Nov. 14
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ayxJVv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Jan 30 Australia shares saw broad-based losses on Monday after three sessions of gains as news of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries put investors on the back foot.
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos