Oct 19 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 45 million yuan to a loss of 55 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 49.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HfCAGv

