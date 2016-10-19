Oct 19 Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations Corp Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 118.2 million to 135.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 84.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qI4wPB

