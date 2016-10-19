Oct 19 Shenzhen Tatfook Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 19.1 percent to 41.2 percent, or to be 40 million to 55 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 68 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9GVt4H

