BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says Q3 contract sales up 7.3 percent y/y at 62.6 billion yuan ($9.29 billion), 9-month contract sales up 23.0 percent y/y at 173.3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2et4Wdt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7366 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless